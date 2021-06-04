'The Voice': Keegan Ferrell and Jordan Matthew Young's Epic Battle Leads to a Surprise Steal

Blake Shelton had a tough battle on his hands on Monday's The Voice!

For the second week of the Battle Rounds, the country star pitted Keegan Ferrell and Jordan Matthew Young against one another, for a dueling duet of Train's "Calling All Angels."

The two are very different performers: Keegan is a 21-year-old up-and-coming music producer with a crystal-clear tone, while Jordan is a 35-year-old touring musician with a signature gravel to his voice.

"Keegan's a guy who, music is second nature to him, performing is maybe a different thing," Blake said of the matchup. "The flip side of that coin is Jordan, who's spent the last 10 years in bars or wherever in the hell you're playing."

Both John Legend and Nick Jonas -- as well as Kelsea Ballerini, who's filling in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds -- praised Jordan's undeniably cool vibe and gritty voice as well as Keegan's soaring style, but while Nick swayed more towards Jordan, John said he thought Keegan's voice was "flawless."

When it came to their coach, Blake had nothing but praise for the pairing. "You guys sounded incredible together. And the reason for that is, you put in the work. I know you did," he raved. "At the end of the day, you both had incredible performances and I couldn't be happier."

Ultimately, however, Blake had to make his choice and picked Jordan to continue on to the Knockout Rounds. That came as good news for Nick who hit his button to steal Keegan to his team.

"Knowing that you love music production tells me that you're a hard worker," he told the surprised singer. "Let's do this!"

"I did what I call the 'Blake Shelton misdirect,'" Nick joked after the steal. "I made it clear that I would go for Jordan to get [Blake] to commit to that, so that I could execute my real plan, which was to steal Keegan."

As they prepare for the Knockout Rounds the remaining Voice singers will receive some performance tips from the season 20 Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg!

The legendary rapper was announced as this season's superstar guest for the Knockouts last week, and he told ET he had a great time sharing his knowledge of the music industry with the aspiring stars.

"There's so much talent inside of each team," Snoop raved ahead of the surprise announcement. "The element of surprise is when you come and see Snoop Dogg sitting in the chair... If I was a young, aspiring songwriter or singer, it'd probably throw me off beat, but then I would compose myself to show them that this is why I'm here."

"I just think that each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show," he added. "I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven [possible] record deals up in here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!