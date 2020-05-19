'The Voice': John Legend Brings a Finalist to Tears by Clearing 'Purple Rain' for the First Time Ever

Season 18 of The Voice has been full of firsts -- and on Monday night, as the NBC singing competition show kicked off the first night of its two-part finale, there was yet another!

For the first time in the show's history, five singers are competing for the crown, and John Legend made sure his team member, CammWess, had an extra leg up with his first song selection, a Prince classic.

"'Purple Rain' has never been cleared for a performance on The Voice," Legend noted while introducing CammWess' performance. "I got an e-mail from one of the managers [asking], 'John, will you vouch for this guy CammWess?' I was like, 'I will absolutely vouch for CammWess.'"



"It's poetic, it's really crazy," CammWess told his coach. "I'm not gonna lie, I cried about it."



"I'm getting emotional thinking about it with you," Legend replied. "I just want you to show out, make it like you singing at the Super Bowl in the rain. That's how you win The Voice."

CammWess also showed his thanks to his coach by sharing a special memento: a wristband he kept from the first time he met Legend at a music festival. "You are my favorite living artist," he told his coach. "I really want you to understand that this is such a big moment in my life, to be able to work with you. So, thank you."

"I love CammWess," Legend told the cameras ahead of his team's first performance. "We have so much in common, musically. I'm honored I get a chance to work with him and help him see his dreams come true."

The Voice's two-part season 18 finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.