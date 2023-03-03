'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Blocked on Season 23's First 4-Chair Turn!

The Voice is back and the contestants are better than ever!

On Friday, NBC shared a sneak peek at Monday's season 23 premiere, giving fans a glimpse of the season's first four-chair turn -- which features a big block from a new coach.

In the clip, NOIVAS takes the stage with his guitar for a powerful performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" that has all four coaches turning their chairs and on their feet for a standing ovation. However, Chance the Rapper seizes his opportunity, and throws down the block on reigning champ Blake Shelton.

"You are an incomparable talent," Chance raves of the performance. "I would love to give you the platform to show yourself to the world."

After praising NOIVAS' talent, however, Chance turns to see if Blake knew that it was him who hit the block button.

"Yes!" Blake replies. "Because your smile, from ear to ear, when you looked at me!"

"I'm really taking it in this season," the country star added. "Even the blocks, I appreciate that, because you're threatened by me."

Fellow coaches Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson also get themselves in the mix, with newcomer Niall trying to imitate Blake's signature finger point, while Kelly pitches, "I don't know if you know this, but I've won this show a few times. And I have a TV show, if you want to perform on a TV show!"

Watch the full audition below and tune in Monday to see who he picks!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.