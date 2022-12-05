'The Voice': Blake Shelton Calls Bodie 'One of the Most Unique Artists We've Had on the Show'

Bodie continues to blow away the coaches on this season of The Voice!

The fan favorite singer took the stage on Monday's semifinals to perform Halsey's "Without Me," but he already had coach Blake Shelton raving about him in the pre-taped package.

"If he's not the most unique, he's one of the most unique artists we've had on this show," Blake said of the 29-year-old California native. "Bodie is actually teaching me at this point. He knows what he wants."

Following his performance, Bodie received more raves from the coaches, including Camila Cabello, who praised, "I just love that you make every song your own. You're so dang creative and you're such a true artist."

"We all know that you have this absurd amount of talent, and this knowledge of music and what you want to do," Blake chimed in, predicting once again that Bodie would make it to this season's finale. "But I want America to know what's in this guy's heart -- this is a good dude standing up there."

Last week, Bodie took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE and left the coaches nearly speechless, including his own -- who made a major declaration after coaching all 22 seasons of the NBC singing competition.

"This may be the hardest song I have every heard someone try to do on this show," Blake praised Bodie after the performance. "I was also thinking, this may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show."

"Who are you?" he added with a laugh. "You're incredible, dude. I don't even know what else to say."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.