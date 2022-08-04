'The View' Names Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as New Co-Hosts

Meet the newest co-hosts of The View! On Thursday, ABC announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications during President Donald Trump's administration, and political commentator Ana Navarro are joining the round table, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

“I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to join the ladies of The View,” said Farah Griffin. “The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV. At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I’m honored to represent the conservative perspective. I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country.”

Navarro is also thrilled to be a co-host. "The View is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights,” she said in a statement. “It’s been a long courtship, but we’re finally making it official. I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I’m happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, The View family and our loyal viewers for their continued support.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images; Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

These ladies are no strangers to The View.

Navarro first joined the show as a contributor in July 2013, and was later elevated to a weekly guest co-host role. In addition to her work on The View, the Nicaraguan-born panelist serves as a political commentator with ABC News, CNN and CNN En Español. Navarro is hailed as an expert on a host of issues, including domestic and Latin American affairs.

And Navarro isn't afraid to squabble with her fellow co-hosts. Earlier this summer, she tore into Stephanie Grisham, guest host and former White House aide, for justifying any association with Trump. The debate got so tense that Behar and Hostin had to run interference.

“Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table,” said executive producer Brian Teta. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

As for Farah Griffin, she has been a regular guest co-host this season. The Republican communications director brings the conservative perspective to the table after Meghan McCain's departure from The View.

”We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” said Teta. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

Before working in Trump's administration, Farah Griffin worked as former Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. She went on the serve as a press secretary for the United States Department of Defense before taking on the role of Trump's communications director in 2020. Farah Griffin also worked on structuring Trump's COVID-19 pandemic response, but resigned one month after President Joe Biden won the election.

Since leaving her position at the White House, she has appeared as a CNN contributor in addition to her time on The View.

News of Farah Griffin and Navarro joining the show comes on the heels of Hostin inking a multi-year, multimillion-dollar deal to stay on as a co-host, according to Variety.

The View was created by Barbara Walters in 1997 and has evolved into a daytime broadcast staple, discussing controversial topics, politics, entertainment and current events.