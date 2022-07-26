'The Talk' Co-Host Natalie Morales to Appear on 'The Young and the Restless'

The Talk's Natalie Morales is showing off her acting chops. The co-host announced during Tuesday's show that she will be appearing in multiple episodes of CBS' longtime soap, The Young and the Restless.

Morales won't be veering too far from her day job, as she'll play investigative reporter Talia Morgan, who comes in to investigate Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) after she resurfaces in Genoa City after faking her own death. Morales' first episode will be Wednesday, Aug. 17.

"I have some exciting news to share! Starting next month I have a little role, well, it's a recurring role on the CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless," Morales said. "I am playing investigative reporter Talia Morgan, yes, and I'm investigating Diane Jenkins, played by Susan Walters."

"You know, she's the one who faked her own death. She's returned recently to Genoa City after just being gone for 10 years. It's going to be a lot of fun," she promised.

According to Morales, she'll be primarily sharing scenes with Walters; Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki; and Michelle Stafford, who plays Phyllis. "I'm having so much fun," she shared. "These ladies are incredible."

Watch Morales' announcement on The Talk below.

Morales has previously appeared as herself in several TV shows and movies over the years, including This Is Us, Nashville, Zoolander 2, Pitch Perfect 2 and the Sharknado TV movie franchise.

The Talk airs weekdays at 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

