The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Is Finally Here

The Stranger Things season four trailer is finally here -- but try not to cover your eyes.

Nearly three years since fans watched the finale of the third season, we're one step closer to the long-awaited premiere of new episodes with the release of the official season four trailer. If there's one thing the three-minute visual makes clear, it's that things for the Hawkins teens have gotten very dark.

"A war is coming," Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) tells Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). "I'm afraid your friends at Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm."

David Harbour's Jim Hopper, who fans have already gotten confirmation is still alive, is focused on fighting a Demogorgon in Russia, where he appears to be a prisoner.

Meanwhile it looks like the rest of the group are busy getting to the bottom of the mysteries around them once again.

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier," a Netflix description reads. "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

As Gaten Matarazzo' Dustin Henderson says, "People say Hawkins is cursed. They're not way off."

Fans will just have to join them for the ominous ride when Volume 1 premieres on May 27.