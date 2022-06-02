'The Score' Trailer: Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie and Johnny Flynn Lead This Musical Heist (Exclusive)

Will Poulter is one busy guy. After turning heads this past year with performances in Dopesick, The Underground Railroad and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, the actor is back with his latest film, The Score. And ET has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the musical heist from Gravitas Ventures.

Written and directed by Malachi Smyth and featuring original music written by Johnny Flynn, who also stars in the film alongside Poulter and Naomi Ackie, The Score is a mash-up between a real-time heist thriller and an offbeat romantic comedy.

Poulter and Flynn play two small-time crooks, Troy and Mike, who are on a mission that they hope will change their current circumstances. As they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy unexpectedly falls for a waitress named Gloria (Ackie) and starts to question his life choices.

Gravitas Ventures

Based on the trailer alone, the film looks to be another standout project for Poulter, whose star continues to rise with each new role. The 29-year-old British actor, who first broke out with The Maze Runner films and We’re the Millers, will next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

But until fans can see him suit up as the villainous Adam Warlock, they can watch him sing some of Flynn’s original tunes alongside Ackie, who is making waves of her own with acclaimed roles in Master of None and Small Axe as well as her upcoming portrayal of Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The Score debuts in theaters on Friday, June 3 and will be available On Demand starting June 10.