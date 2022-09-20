'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Conrad, Billie and Cade Have an Awkward Moment in Season 6 Premiere (Exclusive)

Three's definitely a crowd. The Resident kicks off its sixth season Monday with an action-packed premiere that answers one of the lingering questions from the finale: Who does Conrad end up with -- Billie or Cade? The answer will be revealed by the end of the episode (whew!), but not before some majorly awkward tension between the three doctors.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the season opener, "Two Hearts," which finds Conrad (Matt Czuchry) unexpectedly caught in the middle as he, Billie (Jessica Lucas) and Cade (Kaley Ronayne) deal with a medical emergency. When Cade is suddenly paged to report to the ER for another ongoing case, the tension in the air is thick as she reluctantly leaves Conrad and Billie alone.

Once she's gone, Billie leans in to fiddle with Conrad's blue scrubs as they discuss his daughter's continued nightmares. It's clear from their interaction that they've been getting closer as time has passed, as Billie has taken it upon herself to look after her late best friend's daughter.

But are Conrad and Billie together? Viewers will have to tune in Tuesday.

"The characters that we've known and loved, have been there for beginning, evolve over time. And there are the same themes and problems in medicine, which also evolve depending on what's going on politically in medicine at the time. But mainly, we have people we've come to know and love very deeply and we're seeing them grow and change as time goes on, season after season," creator and executive producer Amy Holden Jones tells ET, promising the latest chapter is a "good" one. "It's a really exciting [season], very high stakes and great new storylines."

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from the season 6 premiere below.

The Resident premieres Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.