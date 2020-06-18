The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 5 Gets a New Premiere Date! Watch the Trailer

UPDATE: After being pulled from Bravo's schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Real Housewives of Potomac will now premiere on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

"Drag me, Monique!" is taking on a whole new life.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially coming back for its fifth season and, judging by the trailer, it will be the ladies' most dramatic, most explosive and most life-changing yet. The entire season four lineup returns -- Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard -- alongside new 'Wife Wendy Osefo, a doctor and Johns Hopkins professor.

"Wendy is black girl magic personified," Candiace declares. "She can read a book, honey, and she can read you down."

Wendy seems to get right in the mix, including the moment fans have been waiting to see, the aforementioned sequel to "Drag me, Monique!" The much-reported on alleged physical altercation between Monique and Candiace is the focus of the teaser, with the moment and its aftermath shown at the start and end. Flashes of hair-tugging, shocked faces and Monique needing to be restrained, seemingly by one of the show’s producers.

"We never thought as black women we would be right here," Gizelle remarks during a sit-down with Monique after the altercation. "We have been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype and in five minutes? She took it away."

"I by no means want to be near you," Gizelle goes on to tell Monique, who tearfully responds with, "Then maybe I don’t need to be a part of this anymore."

Watch the full first look here:

"I was actually there, so I was super duper hurt, I was very sad," Gizelle told ET at BravoCon of Candiace and Monique's alleged encounter. "I felt like we're better than this and this is really, really unnecessary."

"We are going to see it play out and I'm curious to see how it does play out. But always feel like we, as women, especially as black women, we are better than anything physical," she added.

There is, of course, drama outside of the group, too. Almost all of the women's relationships appear to be going through growing pains. Monique and her husband, Chris, fight over household responsibilities and sharing the workload; Robin and Juan are figuring out their new normal now that they’re officially back together; and Karen straight up asks her husband, Ray, if he still loves her before ominously telling her friends, "We’ve been together 25 years. I shoulda left in a f**king heartbeat."

Then there's Gizelle, who is back together with her ex-husband, which seems to be causing some friction with their kids. And Ashley and Michael appear to find themselves in crisis again, as new cheating allegations surface, with Michael telling Ashley, "We ended up going back to a hotel…"

Sophy Holland / Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s new season premieres Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.