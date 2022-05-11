'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and only ET can debut their latest taglines!

"It was a really, a very intense season," Kyle previously teased to ET of what's to come. "A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members -- with Dorit and the home invasion, what Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience."

Scroll on to see what each 'Wife will be saying at the top of each week. The official opening sequence is coming soon.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Kyle Richards

"When you're the real deal, you don't have to pretend."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Lisa Rinna

"Hi, I'm karma. And yes, I am a b***h."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Erika Jayne

"I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Dorit Kemsley

"You can take all my things, and you won't have taken a thing that matters."

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

"I don't need the spotlight. I shine just fine."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Sutton Stracke

"If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners."

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

"They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you."

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Diana Jenkins

"The only thing better than having it all, is having even more."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo, starting May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.