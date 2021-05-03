The Murder of Michael Jordan’s Father Is Revisited in a New Docuseries: Watch the Trailer

An all-new docuseries is taking a closer look at Michael Jordan’s legacy, with this time focused specifically on the murder of his father, James Jordan, and the trial of two teenagers that followed. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, Moment of Truth is an upcoming five-part, true-crime investigation that tells a “never-before-seen story” of the NBA star’s father’s death that shocked a nation and how a history of social injustice influenced the outcome of the trial.

Jordan’s father was murdered on July 23, 1993 at a highway rest stop in North Carolina by two teenagers, Daniel Green (pictured above) and Larry Martin Demery, who stole his car. Not long after his body was found, Demery and Green, who still maintains his innocence, were charged and convicted in his death during a trial that became a media frenzy and sparked countless conspiracy theories.

Nearly 30 years later, Moment of Truth will re-examine the case, from the initial crime to the courtroom proceedings as well as everything since, through on-camera interviews with Green and his lawyer, Christine Mumma, executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence and previously unreleased trial audio, archival footage and courtroom documents.

Michael Jordan recently opened up about his father’s murder in the acclaimed ESPN docuseries, The Last Dance, which aired in 2020. In the series, the NBA star described his father as “my rock” and talked about how they “were very close.”

“He constantly gave me advice," he said, recalling how in ninth grade, when he got suspended three times in one year and his father gave him some much-needed advice. “[He] said, ‘Look, you don't look like you're heading in the right direction. You know, if you want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.’ And that's all I needed to hear.”

He also revealed how his father's murder led him to retire from basketball and move into minor-league baseball at the time. “I needed a break,” Jordan said. “My father just passed. I retired with the notion I wasn’t going to come back.”

All episodes of Moment of Truth will premiere on Friday, April 2 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.