'The Mother' Teaser: Jennifer Lopez Is a Lethal Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in New Netflix Thriller

Jennifer Lopez's newest project is a drastic departure from her light-hearted romantic comedies. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the actress gave fans a first look at her upcoming drama also starring Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The film features Lopez as a deadly assassin that comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. "She needs protection right now," Lopez says as the trailer shows her racing through various locations, running away from dangerous men after rescuing her daughter (Paez).

"You saw what was out there. It'll keep coming," Lopez says to Paez as the video teases glimpses of her preparing for battle in a snow-covered cabin in the woods. "If there's trouble... come find me."

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Niki Caro, The Mother is the first installment of the actress' three-movie deal with Netflix. Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green wrote the original screenplay with revisions by Straight Outta Compton's Andrea Berloff. The film is set to premiere on Netflix in May 2023.

Fans recently got a first look at another one of Lopez's upcoming films -- promotional images for her upcoming project, Shotgun Wedding were released on Wednesday.

In the movie, Lopez plays Darcy, a bride whose wedding to her fiancé, Tom (Josh Duhamel), gets hijacked by criminals.

In one chaotic shot, we see Lopez in a beautiful bridal gown featuring lots of tulle, gripping onto her groom's hands as the train of the dress gets caught in the tire of a car. The couple looks the worse for wear as they attempt to free her. But things are all smiles in another still as Lopez is seen in Duhamel's arms wearing a crop top and shorts in an intimate embrace.

Prime Video

There are also pics of co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and D'Arcy Carden in character for the upcoming rom-com.

"She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel previously told ET of Lopez. "She's a lot of fun to work with."

"I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her," he continued at the time. "I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat."

Shotgun Wedding is set to premiere Jan. 23, 2023.