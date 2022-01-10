'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 3 on Apple Plus

The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ workplace drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, has been renewed for a third season. The announcement comes after the series ended a surprise-filled season 2 in November with several unanswered questions that left fans wanting more.

In addition to the series returning for more episodes, it was also announced that Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) will be taking over as showrunner for Kerry Ehrin. After developing the series and running the first two seasons, Ehrin will serve as consultant on season 3.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” Stoudt said. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

During season 2, the UBA network team was pushed to its limits as they attempted to rebuild The Morning Show after the fallout surrounding Mitch Kressler’s (Steve Carell) sexual assault scandal and was forced to face the coronavirus head on. Not only was lead anchor Alex (Aniston) brought back to team up with Bradley (Witherspoon) as they navigated a tumultuous work relationship, but both found themselves facing unexpected personal developments.

In addition to much of the sprawling ensemble’s returning cast, Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies were among the notable stars added to season 2, with many fans hoping they’ll return for more if the series was renewed. “Who knows what’ll happen,” Minhaj joked with ET at the time.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season 3 and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

Given where the series left off, there’s still plenty of stories behind the scenes and in front of the cameras at the UBA network. And we can’t wait to see where the series goes next.