'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer Reunites Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and the Red Pill

"After all these years, to be going back to where it all started -- back to the Matrix." Indeed, it's been more than 20 years since Neo first chose the red pill, but The Matrix Resurrections trailer reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity for another trip down the rabbit hole.

The fourth film in the series seemingly picks back up inside the blue-pilled version of the Matrix, with Neo re-introduced as Thomas A. Anderson. Thomas has been having dreams "that weren't just dreams" and soon enough, he's crossing paths with Trinity and the two are thrust back into the slo-mo, sci-fi, bullet-stopping action.

As for the new additions to the cast, Neil Patrick Harris appears as Thomas' therapist, Priyanka Chopra is seen reading a copy of Alice Through the Looking-Glass, Jessica Henwick has a rabbit tattoo and promises to reveal the truth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks particularly Morpheus-y. Jonathan Groff's mysterious character gets the above line reading in the trailer.

The Matrix Resurrections hails from Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the first three films in the franchise -- The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) -- with her sister, Lilly. This was instead co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. (Lilly, meanwhile, has explained why she didn't return to the franchise.)

The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Warner Bros.