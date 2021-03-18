'The Masked Singer': The Phoenix Burns Out After Group B Premiere -- See Who Was Under the Feathery Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the second week of season 5 competition on Wednesday, and after five fun performances from newly revealed characters, fans already had to say goodbye to one of the costumed contestants.

The Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, The Piglet, The Chameleon and The Phoenix all took to the stage to give it their all, but it was The Phoenix who ended up coming up just a bit short with her cover of Kesha's "Tik Tok," and had to unmask.

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses, it was McCarthy who hit the nail on the head.

As she predicted, The Phoenix unmasked and revealed herself to be none other than reality star Caitlyn Jenner!

Speaking with ET on Wednesday morning, Jenner opened up about her time on the show and explained how dancing, singing and choreography in general made her feel "out of her element."

"I've always tried to encourage my children to kind of take risks in life, and put yourself out there, and they've all done that," Jenner shared. "That's how you grow as a person, is to try new things and experience them."

Jenner explained how she was first approached a year ago to do the show, but time commitments made it impossible. However, with the quarantine still going on, "It's a whole different world."

So, after having a bit of a "panic attack" over the realization that she'd actually have to sing on TV, Jenner said she readied herself and got to work. One thing that certainly made her character stand out this season was her wonderfully ornate Phoenix costume, complete with feathers and wings and a lot of gorgeous detailing.

"It was so unbelievably good. I am so impressed with the costume designers at that show," she shared. "They started building this thing. I had at least four fittings for it, and every time I would go back there was just more and more of it and they kept adding on."

"It actually took them longer to build my costume than any other costume, by far, by a couple of weeks," she added. "That's why I wish I could have stayed around longer, because the costume deserved it!"

Before the unmasking and elimination, all five contestants revealed hint-filled clue packages and performed their hearts out for the panel and audience.

The Black Swan kicked things off with a rocking cover of Heart's "Barracuda," followed by Grandpa Monster's fast-stepping performance of Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5."

The Chameleon won viewers over with his rendition of Nelly's "Ride Wit Me," while Piglet closed out the show with a surprisingly romantic and skillful cover of "Speechless" by Dan+Shay.

All four remaining contestants will be moving on to the next round, where the show will then throw a curveball with the addition of a "wildcard contestant" to shake things up.

If you're trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make wild (surprisingly accurate) predictions about the singers' secret identities.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. For more on this exciting season, check out the video below!