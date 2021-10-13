'The Masked Singer': The Hamster Runs Away in Week 6 -- See the Comedy Star Under the Furry Costume!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the sixth week of season 6 competition on Wednesday, and after five fun performances from Group A, fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant.

This week, The Bull, The Pepper, The Skunk, The Hamster and the intentionally frightening new wild card contestant The Jester, all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, it was The Hamster who ended up getting the boot.

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- made their final guesses, only McCarthy managed to deduce who was under the furry ensemble.

After the chants of "take it off" came to an end, The Hamster revealed himself to be comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider.

The actor spoke with ET about his unmasking and marveled about how great the show is for bringing all different types of talented people together to show off their ability to entertain and delight.

"This is the perfect television show," Schneider shared. "As far as entertainment value, it's got it all. Drama, costumes, performances, dancing, you can participate in it, there's suspense."

"Honesty, it's the most fun I've ever had on a television show," he added.

Schneider's elimination came after he delivered a charming, romantic rendition of Luis Miguel's "Sabor a Mí," which the comic sang in Spanish in a delightfully endearing performance.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's Masked Singer also introduced a new wild card contestant, The Jester. Decked out in red and black and made of nightmares, The Jester reveled in how unsettling his costume is while delivering a pure metal powerhouse performance of Alice Cooper's "School's Out."

The Bull actually kicked the show off with a slow, beautiful cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" that blew the panel away.

The Pepper, meanwhile, went modern with a fun and energetic rendition of "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande that livened up the evening.

Finally, The Skunk showed that she's a diva-level talent with any genre when she delivered a truly impressive cover of "Square Biz" by Teena Marie.

See what characters are introduced and what stars get unmasked as The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

