'The Masked Singer': The Giraffe Loses His Head in Unexpected Elimination -- See What Star Was Under the Mask

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!* The Masked Singer returned for its third week of competition on Wednesday, and after four fun performances, fans had to say goodbye to one of the costumed contestants.

The wonderfully weird and always exciting singing competition brought back the remaining contestants from Group A -- The Sun, The Giraffe, The Popcorn, and The Snow Owls -- and pitted them against one another in a musical battle royale for a chance to earn a spot in the Group A finals!

After all the performances were delivered and audience votes were counted, it was The Giraffe who wound up with his long neck on the chopping block. The panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Joel McHale -- tried their best to guess who was under the mask, and the guesses were truly all over the place.

Jeong suggested it could be Shai LaBeouf while McCarthy guessed The Giraffe might be Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker or comedian Seth Green, and Scherzinger offered up the possibility that he might be Dale Earnhardt Jr.

McHale came closest when he guessed that it might be Jason Priestly, because when it finally came time for the moment of truth, The Giraffe removed his mask and revealed himself to be none other than a different Beverly Hills, 90210 alum -- Brian Austin Green!

"You guys were all so close, but so far!" Green said, before calling Thicke out for not guessing correctly, considering the fact that they've been lifelong friends, used to be in a band together as kids, and are currently neighbors.

After the big reveal, Thicke joined Green on stage for an unmasked encore performance of the song he sang earlier in the episode, Kool & the Gang's "Get Down On It."

This means The Sun, The Popcorn and The Snow Owls will be heading into the Group A finals later in the season.

The first singer from Group A to get the boot was The Dragon, who turned out to be Busta Rhymes!

ET spoke with the rap legend after his elimination during the season premiere, and he opened up about his inspiring reason for joining the Season 4 cast. Check out the video below to hear more.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.