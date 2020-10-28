'The Masked Singer' Spinoff 'Masked Dancer' Finds Host and Celebrity Panelists

Craig Robinson has been tapped to emcee Fox's upcoming dance competition, Fox announced Wednesday. Filming has already begun on the series, which will launch in December.

Additionally, Ken Jeong -- a panelist on The Masked Singer and host of I Can See Your Voice -- will serve as a celebrity panelist on The Masked Dancer alongside Paula Abdul, unmasked Masked Singer star Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. Guest judges will be announced shortly.

An offshoot of The Masked Singer and inspired by Ellen DeGeneres' popular segment from her daytime talk show, The Masked Dancer features cloaked celebrities as they perform unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences and a judging panel to guess their identities. They will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform dances together -- from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more.

Each week, clues will be dropped throughout produced packages, costumes and dance routines, leading the panelists closer to identifying who is behind the masks.

According to Fox, the celebrity competitors on the show have "amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy wins, 20 GRAMMY nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times best-selling author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances."

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

Green shared a first look from the set of The Masked Singer following the announcement Wednesday.

:)) coming in December pic.twitter.com/8EPnMtbNPR — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) October 28, 2020

The Masked Dancer segment was first introduced in January 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and Jeong have been unmasked on the talk show.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.