'The Masked Singer': Mother Nature Is Revealed and Pufferfish Gets the Hook in Night 2 of Season 6 Premiere

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned for the second night of the season 6 premiere on Thursday, and the show picked up right where it left off. Wednesday's episode ended in a cliffhanger with Mother Nature about to unmask!

Thursday began with the grand unmasking, and it turns out that the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- were all way off, guessing Tiffany Haddish and Tracee Ellis Ross.

As it turns out, Mother Nature was none other than Vivica A. Fox!

"This whole thing has been exhilarating!" the actress marveled to the panel after removing her elaborate mask. "I've done so many things in my career, and I've never done anything like this before."

Thursday's episode then brought back the remaining five contestants from Group A -- including The Skunk, The Bull and The Pufferfish -- and introduced two new Wild Card contestants, starting with The Hamster, and ending the episode with The Baby.

With solid performances all around, the night's elimination vote could have gone to anyone, but the end result was still a shock.

Despite a fun and energetic cover of Dua Lipa's "Levitating," The Pufferfish came up short, and was made to unmask at the end of the episode. After the panel made their final (also incorrect) guesses, The Pufferfish revealed herself to be none other than the legendary Toni Braxton!

After she unmasked, Cannon told the judges and he and Braxton both battle Lupus, which means they are both at elevated risk for the coronavirus -- something Nick already dealt with during the last season of Masked Singer. This means that Braxton wore her protective face mask under her Pufferfish mask, even while singing!

The judges are stunned by the reveal, and Braxton delivers an unmasked performance of the Dua Lipa tune to close out the show.

Meanwhile, The Hamster kicked off the night's performances with a fun and comedic cover of Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman."

The Skunk followed that up with a cover of James Brown's "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," that was so good, Thicke stood up on the panelists' table to cheer her own even more enthusiastically.

The Bull brought tears to some of the panelists' eyes with his deeply powerful cover of Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most."

Finally, The Baby surprised everyone when he belted out a shockingly good rendition of Barry White's "You're the First, the Last, My Everything," which made up for how unsettling his costume is for the judges.

See what characters are introduced and what stars get unmasked when The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.