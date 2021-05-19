'The Masked Singer': Jenny McCarthy Left Shocked and Embarrassed by Surprise Unmasking

After weeks of teasing viewers with clues and mocking the panel on The Masked Singer, the rooster clue master Cluedle-Doo revealed his true identity on Wednesday's semifinals. The unexpected unmasking left panelist Jenny McCarthy floored.

Cluedle-Doo was a new addition to this season, and was introduced as a way of changing things up. He was a masked performer who never sang, but instead doled out clues and hints to the identities of the contestants. All the while, the show teased that Cluedle-Doo himself was a big celeb as well.

On Wednesday, the well-dressed rooster flipped the script again, and announced he'd be revealing himself only after delivering a performance of "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison that he absolutely slayed, and which left everyone even more baffled.

McCarthy and her fellow panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and guest panelist Darius Rucker -- all threw out their best guesses, which ranged from Jamie Foxx to Kevin James. McCarthy herself guessed Cluedle-Doo was actually Akon.

Needless to say, she was left shocked, stunned and more than a little embarrassed when Cluedle-Doo was unmasked and revealed himself to be none other than McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

"Well, there's two reasons why I'm here, honestly. One, obviously, to see my wife. And two, you know, it's been so long since I've performed for my fans. And New Kids On the Block fans, affectionately known as Blockheads, they're family. They're my heart," Wahlberg shared after removing his mask.

A stunned McCarthy asked how he managed to keep his involvement a secret, and Wahlberg joked, "I've been sneaking in and out."

McCarthy spoke with ET back in March, near the start of season 5, and flatly shut down any predictions people had that Wahlberg would compete on the show.

"I keep wanting it to happen myself. Obviously we keep bringing his name up," McCarthy told ET's Nischelle Turner at the time. "Donnie is still on Blue Bloods and until he's done with Blue Bloods, I would say there's not really a chance for him to be on."

"There will be a season, so don't give up hope," she teased. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed! So you just gotta wait until Blue Bloods is wrapped or maybe, who knows, when this COVID thing is over, maybe they can make some room."

The Masked Singer season finale airs Wednesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.