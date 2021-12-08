'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 6 Champ -- See What Music Icon Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer season 6 crowned an all-new champion on Wednesday! After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants, one costumed crooner ended up walking away with the Golden Mask trophy.

First, we're going to look at how the night unfolded. Scroll down to find out who won and who came up just short.

Unlike past finales, this season ended with a head-to-head showdown between the two strongest performers in recent memory -- The Bull and The Queen of Hearts.

The festive and holiday-themed finale kicked off with a jaw-dropping performance by The Bull, who delivered a stunning, masterful performance of Des'ree's hit, "You Gotta Be," that left the judges floored.

The Queen of Hearts came back with her reimagined take on an iconic Marvin Gaye classic, "What's Going On," that moved the audience and the panel.

"What an amazing way to end the season... because all season long you've made every song your own," Ken Jeong said in awe after the number. "Your humanity connects to us all and you're a legend in all of our hearts."

"One thing that separates great artists are artists who write love songs to humanity," The Queen of Hearts said, explaining her song choice. "Love songs to the everyday person, they keep us inspired and going on. And that is what that song represents to me."

For their second performance of the night, The Bull pulled out all the stops and delivered a truly memorable moment with a powerful and tearful rendition of Hunter Hayes' "Invisible." The tune left Nicole Scherzinger openly crying, and brought The Bull himself to tears as well.

"Oh, that song struck a couple chords," Scherzinger said in a voice shaking with emotion. "We've all felt invisible sometimes, but what is so beautiful when you have a gift like that, you make people feel seen."

"That song was written by Hunter Hayes, who I love," The Bull shared, audibly fighting back tears inside his costume. "I felt like every single lyric spoke to me and sometimes you just feel like there's nothing you'll ever be able to do that's good enough. I do this because I love this. I've been doing this since I was eight years old and I'll never stop singing, no matter what happens."

Finally, The Queen of Hearts ended the night on the highest of high notes with her incredible cover of Katy Perry's "Firework" that was a perfect showcase for her vocal talent, and the kind of spectacle The Masked Singer is capable of when it puts its mind to it. Backup dancers, laser lights, twirling sparklers and full-blown fireworks helped The Queen of Hearts elevate her performance to legendary heights.

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the moment of truth! The audience, the panelists and a select group of "super fans" watching remotely were given the unenviable task of voting on who should win the Golden Mask trophy.

After all the votes were cast and counted, host Nick Cannon revealed that season 6 champion is...

... The Queen of Hearts!

Meaning The Bull came up just short, and was the first to have to unmask. However, before the stars revealed themselves, the panel -- including Jeong, Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy -- had to reveal their first impressions and final guesses. However, it was only Scherzinger who predicted correctly with her guess of Todrick Hall.

After the long process of taking off his mask, The Bull revealed himself to be none other than the famed singer-songwriter and choreographer!

"I faced a lot of fears on this show," Hall shared with a smile. "But it was always so fun and so worth it."

The final unmasking came next, and this time the judges were in almost unanimous agreement with who they thought was under the gorgeous outfit. While Jeong was sure it was Renee Zellweger, everyone else on the panel was sure he was wrong, and that it was actually the acclaimed singer-songwriter Jewel.

As it turns out, the panelists were right on both counts. Jeong was way off, and it was Jewel!

"It is jut an honor. It really is an honor to be in the hall of costumes and other amazing winners," she shared, holding the Golden Mask trophy. "It's the privilege of a lifetime just to be yourself."

"I'm not a cool person, I never have been, but I have a lot of heart," she added. "Which is why I wanted to be The Heart."

It was yet another epic conclusion to another fantastic season of The Masked Singer! Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!