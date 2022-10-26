'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers.

Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.

The show began with a heartfelt performance from Kermit the Frog, who was joined by all the show's celeb panelists for a wonderful rendition of "Rainbow Connection" that kicked the show off on a beautifully wholesome note.

All three clandestine, costumed contestants sang their hearts out, but only one was able to move on to the next round. Here's how everything played out:

Robo Girl was the first to take the stage, fresh off her victory last week, in which she beat out iconic diva Gloria Gaynor, who sang as The Mermaid.

This week, she hit the stage with a lively cover of Queen's iconic anthem "Bohemian Rhapsody," and was accompanied by Kermit on piano!

"What an awesome song choice to open the show with!" Jenny marveled after the performance.

"That was a magical moment," Nicole added.

"Your voice was angelic," Miss Piggy praised. "If I weren't up here right now, I would say it was me under that mask!"

Next up, fans were introduced to the first contender for Robo Girl's crown -- The Beetle! Hitting the stage in a pin-stripe suit (and clearly modeled after the iconic look of The Beatles) The Beetle belted out a crooner classic, "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra.

"I wish I had two more arms because I'd be clapping those too," Jenny shared. "I absolutely fell in love with you, Beetle."

The third and final contestant of the night was, surprisingly, three contestants. The Lambs hit the stage and were revealed to actually be a trio of songstresses with adorable costumes that made them look as if Little Bo-Peep actually was a sheep.

The trio delivered a vibrant and exciting cover of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold" that was, from moment one, a clear highlight of the season, and instantly positioned them as true competitors in the quest for this season's Golden Mask trophy.

"Oh, my God. I'm falling in love with them!" Jenny gushed. "Can I just say this was my favorite performance tonight. I don't know who you guys are, but there's something that resonates in your voice. I hope you guys are in it for the long haul 'cause I freaking love you."

"Yo, I feel like y'all are professional. By the way the three of you took that stage... that was natural," Nicole added. "It feels like something you do in big stadiums or arenas or something."

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote on who would move on to the battle round, and whose Masked Singer journey was already at an end.

Despite a fun and charismatic performance, The Beetle was the first to get stomped. After the panelists made their final guesses, The Beetle unmasked and revealed himself to be famed talk show host Jerry Springer!

Springer spoke with ET on Wednesday and reflected on his time on the show, and how, even with his long history with wild and wacky TV moments, this was a completely different experience.

"As crazy as my show was, I was kind of like the ringmaster, but I never was involved in the craziness myself. But here, yeah, it was me," Springer shared. "So it was different!

"But it was total fun, and everyone was so nice and so professional. I had this great singing coach... it was all good, and I don't have anything negative thing to say about it at all," he added. "When you're asked to do a show like this, say yes, because it's just fun!"

That being said, Springer admitted he feels that the show had a fairly good idea he wasn't going to be making it past his first episode.

"Here's the thing. they knew I wasn't gonna last. And you ask me how do I know that? Because they only coached me on one song!" Springer said with a laugh. "Let's say I wasn't voted off, I'd have to sing another song. And they never coached me! Not once!... They had two really talented acts this week -- and then they had me. Because it's a one-hour show and they needed a third act!"

After Springer's unmasking, Robo Girl and The Lambs returned to the stage for a musical showdown, with each signing different parts of Blondie's "Call Me."

Both delivered big, over-the-top performances that left the panel stunned as they had to vote on who would win the night and who would be sent packing.

"Tough decision. Tough decision!" Jenny lamented.

"Because Robo Girl's peaking right now. But the Lambs are the Lambs, you know what I mean?" Ken added. "Ugh, this is gonna be a hard vote."

After a commercial break, the final decision was made -- The Lambs usurped the throne and Robo Girl was sent to the chopping block to lose her head. (Or, you know, unmask. Same thing.)

After the panelists made their final guesses, Robo Girl removed her helmet and revealed herself to be actress and singer Kat Graham!

"This was amazing. This was an amazing opportunity," she shared with Nick and the other panelists. "Thank you guys so much. This was so much fun."

Nicole said she felt "so stupid" because she'd just recently hung out with the Vampire Diaries star backstage at a concert.

"I feel like Ken right now," Nicole joked. "Like when you know the person, when they're your friend, and then they unmask. You're like, 'Oh, dang, I can't believe I didn't get it.'"

Kat then delighted the audience with a fun, unmasked encore of "Bohemian Rhapsody" that got the entire theater on their feet.

Next week, The Lambs will face off against two new challengers in an effort to secure their place in the finals.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!