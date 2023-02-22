'The Masked Singer': A Comedy Legend and Pop Icon Get Unmasked on 'ABBA Night'

The Masked Singer returned for the second night of season 9 on Wednesday, celebrating all things ABBA!

Helmed by host Nick Cannon and overseen by stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, Wednesday's episode saw reigning champion Medusa face off against two new challengers -- Rock Lobster and Night Owl.

So who went home and who moved on? Each week, ET will be breaking down the biggest moments and most surprising unmaskings in each new episode of the hit reality singing competition series. Here's how Wednesday's ABBA night shook out, when all the songs were sung and votes were cast!

The Masked Singer Week 2 -- "ABBA Night"

After stunning the judges last week, Medusa was the first to take the stage this time around, and she showed off a totally different side to her incredible voice, belting out ABBA's iconic "Dancing Queen."

Night Owl took the stage next, wowing with her feathery costume before blowing the judges away with a clearly skillful and likely professionally trained rendition of the ABBA hit "Fernando."

Rock Lobster was the last of the night's three contestants, and he was clearly there for comedic effect as he performed an entertainingly chaotic cover of ABBA's "SOS" that had the judges cracking up.

Unsurprisingly, Rock Lobster was the first to get voted off (as is so often the case with the comedic contestants) and he revealed himself to be none other than America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

Mandel shared some love with Cannon -- who used to host AGT years ago -- and explained why he wanted to be on the show, sharing, "When you watch this show, this is fun, and I just wanted to have fun!"

After Mandel's unmasking, Night Owl and Medusa went head to head in a battle royale which saw each of them belting out different verses from ABBA's aptly named "The Winner Takes It All." For the second week in a row, Medusa emerged victorious, and Night Owl got sent to the chopping block.

After all the final guesses were made, Night Owl unmasked and revealed herself as pop icon Debbie Gibson! And, as it turns out, her involvement with the show was surprisingly unexpected even to Gibson herself.

"So not to bring the tone down, but to keep it real -- I lost my mom one year ago and it was the anniversary yesterday, and I was flying back from New York. I was boarding the plane and my manager texts, and she goes, 'Somebody might be sick and can't do the show. You'd have to be in LA tomorrow,'" Gibson shared. "So, got in late last night, and I'm so glad I got to be here with you guys today."

The Masked Singer Week 1 -- "Premiere Night"

The new season introduced fans to the first three performers that fans would get to meet this time around -- The Mustang, The Gnome and Medusa.

The Mustang was the first character to hit the stage, rocking an all-black, leather ensemble and a giant, red-eyed horse head. She chose to showcase her vulnerable voice with a cover of Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" which earned a massive standing ovation from the audience.

The Gnome brought a smile to everyone with a lighthearted rendition of Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" which was a total delight from start to finish.

Medusa hit the stage rocking a next-level costume covered in snakes and absolutely dripping with mystery and intrigue. With a voice both delicate and heartbreaking, while simultaneously powerful and full-bore rock n' roll, Medusa performed a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," which might be the most jaw-dropping performance in recent memory.

Sadly, it was The Gnome who was the first to go -- but his unmasking proved to be one of the most memorable in Masked Singer history. The Gnome revealed himself to be none other than screen legend and comedy icon Dick Van Dyke!

After the unmasking -- which caused Scherzinger to burst into tears of joy -- the Mary Poppins star bid farewell with a performance of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and showed off his dance moves to the amazement of everyone in the audience.

Next up, The Mustang and Medusa faced off in a Battle Royal round, where each had to sing a verse from Rihanna's "Diamonds." Both stars brought real skill and talent to the challenge, but Medusa managed to eke out a win.

This means Medusa moves on to face off against another group of contestants, while The Mustang had to unmask. As it turns out, The Mustang was, in fact, celebrated country singer Sara Evans!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" throughout the history of the show!