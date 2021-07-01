'The Masked Dancer': The Ice Cube Gets Frozen Out in Group B Premiere - See Who Was Under the Cool Mask!

The Masked Dancerreturned Wednesday with all new clues, fun performances and outlandish guesses from the show's panel. Fans also got to find out the secret identity of yet another hidden celeb.

Wednesday's show introduced fans to the five costumed contestants in Group B -- Zebra, Cotton Candy, Moth, Ice Cube, and Sloth -- who did their best to wow the audience and stay in the game.

One of the night's stand-out stars proved to be Cotton Candy, who delivered a breathtaking performance set to "Glitter in the Air" by Pink.

The number began with an showcase of aerial talent as Cotton Candy was lowered onto the stage while sitting and spinning in a metal hoop, before she delivered a stunning number with another dancer.

The entrance was even more impressive considering that Cotton Candy fell, hard, the night before the show during rehearsal. Footage of the scary fall made up part of her clue package, but it didn't keep her from returning to the hoop and nailing the routine.

"I loved that," panelist Paula Abdul marveled after the number. "I'm going to give you a standing ovation for coming back."

Panelist Ken Jeong was equally effusive, sharing, "After that fall, I'm just glad you're Ok. I think everybody is choked up by your resilience and your performance."

"This is the most beautiful performance I've ever seen on a Masked show," he added. "It was just amazing."

Meanwhile, there were some decent showings from Sloth, who delivered a fun routine set to "What I Like About You" by The Romantics, and Zebra, who did a salsa-inspired number set to "Magalehna" by Serio Mendes. Moth also impressed with her dance number set to "Boot Scootin' Boogie" by Brooks & Dunn.

However, the night's weakest routine came from Ice Cube, who was unsurprisingly the contestant who ended up getting axed after all the votes were cast. He delivered a performance set to Postmodern Jukebox's rendition of "Bad Romance" that had heart, but failed to impress.

Before the big reveal, the panelists got the opportunity to make their final guesses. Abdul suggested it could be Tim Gunn from Project Runway, while Jeong said he thought it might be Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Panelists Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, meanwhile, suggested it might be Bill Maher or Al Gore respectively.

In the end, it turned out that Jeong was right on the money, and Ice Cube was really Bill Nye! Jeong might have a shaky track record on The Masked Singer, but he's doing a great job thus far on The Masked Dancer!

ET spoke with the panel of "celebrity detectives" ahead of the series premiere, and they opened up about the wild and wonderfully wacky competition.

"There's no method to the madness on this show," Abdul joked with ET's Nischelle Turner.

"I'm terrible at this game. Like, I'm horrible," Green admitted with a laugh, explaining how he feels the other panelist are better guessers. "They’re pulling names and places and things and, 'Oh, I know them from this!' And I, like, 'I don't!' I'm just going along with what their guesses are."

"It's cute watching Brian Austin Green trying to be very serious about what he just saw," Abdul quipped, referring to the judges feedback after the show's performances, "and explaining how it affected him."

Check out the video below below to hear more about Fox's new mystery guessing game.

The Masked Dancer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.