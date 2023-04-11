'The Marvels' Trailer: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris Team Up to Fight a Destabilized Universe

The Marvels are coming!

A trailer for the MCU's highly-anticipated team-up -- starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau -- dropped on Tuesday morning, giving fans a first look at the epic quantum jumping adventure.

In the trailer, Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. As she copes with a destabilized universe, her powers become entangled with Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan and Danvers' estranged niece-turned-S.A.B.E.R. astronaut, Rambeau.

Samuel L. Jackson also returns as Nick Fury as the unlikely trio of women team up to work together as "The Marvels."

ET spoke with Larson and her castmates at Disney's D23 Convention in September, where she dished a little bit on the project after attendees saw some exclusive first-look footage.

"It's a converging of a bunch of different things at once," she said of the team-up. "You're following these three incredible characters that have their own trials and tribulations and ways to grow and then, [there's] the way they grow as a team."

As for working with Vellani, one of the newest additions to the MCU after her Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, Larson raved that the actress is "the absolute best, inside and out... I adore her."

In fact, Larson noted, teaming up with Iman and Monica brings out "different sides of Carol that we haven't seen before."

"Now that we're past the point of just, like, explaining who she is, her powers, her past, her origin story, now we can actually get into more nuance, more complication," she added. "It's been really, really fun. It's been fun to get to go back to this character and see what else is there."

Parris' character, S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau -- the daughter of Carol's longtime friend, Maria Rambeau (played in Captain Marvel by Lashana Lynch) -- got her introduction to the MCU on WandaVision, where the final episodes showed her obtaining some type of superhuman powers.

"I was excited at the end of WandaVision, we saw Monica go through the hex and obtain some powers, we believe," the actress teased. "You know, she had a little something going on! So in The Marvels, we get to see as we saw in the trailer how she learns to use those and so it's been really exciting."

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, best known for Little Woods and the 2021 Candyman sequel. The director shared with ET that she was excited to explore the comic book universe, but had to admit something first: "I'd like to say, on the record, that I was bamboozled by Kevin Feige."

"When I took this job, he casually was like, 'You know, Nia, this is basically a sequel to five things: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel,' and I was like, 'I didn't think about that,'" she shared of the Marvel Studios mastermind.

"But it is really fun," DaCosta added, "to be able to [tie it all together], 'cause it feels like a comic book in that way. Like, when I was younger, I would love reading the big events, and this feels like one of the events, bringing all these people together. So it was great, it was really fun."

The Marvels is due in theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.