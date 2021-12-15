'The Lost City': Brad Pitt's Cameo Is Teased in First Pics of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's New Movie

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are in for a wild ride. Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first-look pics from the duo's upcoming adventure flick, The Lost City.

In one shot, Bullock, wearing a sparkly purple look, stands next to a more casually dressed Tatum in front of a waterfall. Another pic features the duo quickly running away from a burning car alongside Brad Pitt, who is apparently making a cameo in the film. The third and final photo shows Daniel Radcliffe standing on a boat, with Bullock and Tatum behind him.

Paramount Pictures

Bullock stars in the film as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance-adventure author who's spent her career writing about exotic places. Tatum is the novels' cover model, Alan, who strives to embody the book's hero character, Dash, in real life.

Paramount Pictures

While the pair is promoting Loretta's latest book, she's kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who wants to find the treasure featured in her newest novel. Alan sets out to rescue the author, as they're both thrown into an epic jungle adventure.

Paramount Pictures

While fans can certainly get excited to see Bullock and Tatum share the screen in The Lost City, they shouldn't expect to see the actress in her co-star's next project, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The upcoming HBO Max film is the third installment in the Magic Mike franchise, in which Tatum stars as a stripper.

"He's doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which they're world renowned," Bullock joked to ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere of her other movie, The Unforgivable. "I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what's gonna happen. It's like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It's all gonna be on mama."

"Not really, but in my world, that's what would happen," she continued. "All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay."

The Lost City is due out March 25.