'The Last of Us' Sets January 2023 Debut on HBO

The Last of Us is set for a January 2023 debut. The anticipated nine-episode first season will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 before rolling out weekly on HBO and HBO Max.

Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie and based on the popular video game series of the same name, "The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

HBO

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the star-studded cast includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker are also set to appear in undisclosed roles.

The news of the series' debut comes after the release of the first teaser, which gave fans the first extended look at what's to come from the video game adaptation written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Set to an ominous Hank Williams tune, the teaser showed what life was like after an outbreak destroyed modern civilization and humans were left struggling to survive among the zombie apocalypse.

While speaking with ET about the show, Bartlett said that everyone involved “put in a lot of love and energy into making the show, you know, do justice to the game… It’s gonna be a really beautiful show.”