'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Reveals 'Awkward' Thing She Shouted While Watching Tristan at Live Premiere

Khloe Kardashian couldn't take the tension on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality star attended her family's first-ever black carpet premiere for their new Hulu series, watching the premiere episode with a live audience.

While her sisters were loving the event, KoKo was once again struggling to manage her anxiety amid her ex, Tristan Thompson's, paternity drama. Khloe knew that the premiere episode featured a conversation between her and Tristan in which he was talking about his desire to expand their family.

In hindsight, Khloe now knows that Tristan "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer just days before the news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in late July, almost four months after the early April premiere event featured in this week's episode.

"When you have to relive something that's maybe sad or just emotions you don't want to go back to, it's really hard and it's hard to hear everyone's opinions," Khloe explains, noting that this is the first time the family is watching an episode of their show with a live audience.

"When I was watching the show and Tristan was on and telling -- I don't even know what he said because I blacked it out -- but it was like, 'Oh, we're just so great or whatever the f**k he said.' I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," Khloe says in her confessional. "This is so awkward. Because it's just like, what a crock of s**t. And I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said."

Khloe clearly can't handle the awkward tension in the theater and jokingly shouts "Liar!" in the exact same voice and tone she used during an infamous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where she found out that Tristan had cheated on her with former Kardashian-Jenner pal Jordyn Woods.

The call-out made the audience laugh, and Khloe acknowledges that she "probably made it a little more awkward than it needed to be," but adds with a smile, "Story of my life."

Despite her discomfort, Khloe reflects on the experience of attending the premiere, saying she wants to work through her anxiety to better handle these situations in the future.

"Definitely when you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments, but tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because I would be missing out on something special," she shares in her confessional. "Tonight was so fun. I don't want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having."

The season 2 premiere episode of The Kardashians jumped forward in time six months to focus on the birth of Khloe and Tristan's son, which she kept very private for months. In the episodes since, Khloe has opened up about Tristan's betrayal without directly referencing their second child together.

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.

