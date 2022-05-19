The Judds Final Tour Will Include Star-Studded Tributes to Naomi: Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile and More

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna said in a press release on Thursday. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."

Naomi's widow, Larry Strickland, also said in the release that he is "so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

McBride will open select shows, followed by Wynonna who will sing her own hits as well as The Judds' songs. Each night will feature a different artist, with surprises announced along the way. The tour kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 30 and runs through October. Hill will join Wynonna on the final stop which takes place in The Judds' home state of Kentucky.

Tickets are on sale now at thejudds.com and the full tour dates can be seen below.

Wynonna confirmed the tour would go on as planned during the CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration last weekend.

"I made a decision, that after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her, I'm gonna do this tour, because that’s what you would want," Wynonna explained. "And mama once told me, ‘Give them what they want. Not what you want.'"

“So tonight, as we close. I say the show must go on," she continued. "As hard as it may be, and we will show up together. And you will carry me as you carried me for 38 years, once again. Because I honestly didn’t think I could do it. I didn’t know if I could go on without her. Life is so strange, it’s so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight so we will continue. That’s what she would want, right?”

Naomi at age 76 in late June. Ashley Judd later confirmed her mother's cause of death was from a self-inflicted firearm wound, and revealed she was the one who found Naomi.

“She used a weapon…my mother used a firearm,” she said on Good Morning America, speaking about Naomi's battle with mental illness. “So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it someone else is going to.”

Ashley added of the day her mother died, "It was a mixed day. I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’…I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her."