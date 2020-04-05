'The High Note' and More New Movies You Can Stream Early While Theaters Are Closed

As social distancing becomes the new norm amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theaters have temporarily darkened their screens, forcing many studios to push back release dates of upcoming films. But some are dropping their newest releases on streaming for at-home quarantine viewing, instead.

Universal Pictures led the charge by making new releases such as The Hunt and Trolls World Tour available far sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II and Onward on Disney+ "during this challenging period." And that was just the start of our at-home streaming slate.

The latest is Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross' feel-good comedy, The High Note, which follows last week's announcement that Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson-starring comedy, The King of Staten Island, will now arrive on VOD.

Below, an up-to-date list of early releases and scroll on to see what's coming soon:

NEW RELEASES

The Assistant

Ozarks' Julia Garner stars in this timely drama about a day in the life of the assistant to a Harvey Weinstein-like Hollywood mogul.

True History of the Kelly Gang

George MacKay portrays real-life Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, the Robin Hood of the outback. Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe also star.

AVAILABLE NOW

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan's girl gang DC film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco.

Bloodshot

The Valiant comic adaptation stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier killed in action and brought back to life with new powers.

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford and a CG-dog co-star in this adaptation of the Jack London's 1890s-set novel about adventure in the Canadian Yukon.

Downhill

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple on a ski vacation who must reevaluate everything after a seemingly life-threatening avalanche.

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's comedy of manners stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn.

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse Productions' twisted take on the '70s TV series casts Michael Peña as the mastermind of a deadly resort catered to Lucy Hale, Ryan Hansen and more.

How to watch: Fantasy Island is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, iTunes and other streaming services.

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who were venturing "into the unknown" by releasing the Frozen sequel on their streamer three months early.

How to watch: Frozen and Frozen II are both streaming onDisney+.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures' spooky ooky reimagining of the most famous Brothers Grimm fairytale stars IT's Sophia Lillis as the titular older sister.

How to watch:Gretel & Hansel is available to own early as of April 7 and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand on May 5.

The Hunt

Curious viewers can finally see the once-shelved, Craig Zobel-directed political satire, which stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

How to watch: The Hunt is available for rent on Amazon, Fandango Now and Vudu.

The Invisible Man

This update of the H.G. Wells classic stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular monster.

How to watch: Invisible Man is available for rent on Amazon, Fandango Now, Vudu and other streaming services.

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama tells the true love story of Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (played by KJ Apa) and his fiancé (Britt Robertson).

How to watch: I Still Believe is available on premium VOD across all premium platforms.

Just Mercy

The based on a true story drama stars Michael B. Jordan as a defense attorney working to exonerate death row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx).

How to watch: Just Mercy is now available to own digitally and On Demand from cable and satellite providers and select gaming consoles.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director Eliza Hittman's "urgent and poignant drama" about teenage girls facing an unintended pregnancy won the Special Jury prize at Sundance.

How to watch: Never Rarely Sometimes Always is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and other participating on-demand services.

Onward

Pixar's latest stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world.

How to watch: Onward is streaming on Disney+

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma's period drama is about an aristocrat and a painter (Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant) and the forbidden romance they strike up in 18th century France.

How to watch: Portrait of a Lady on Fire is exclusively streaming on Hulu before arriving on VOD in April.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively's revenge thriller is from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

How to watch: The Rhythm Section is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, iTunes and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The movie raced (pun very much intentional) into homes months ahead of plan, boasting deleted scenes, bloopers and an animated short.

How to watch: Sonic the Hedgehog is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker saga stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Billy Dee Williams.

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Rachel Bloom and more -- had its opening night in living rooms nationwide.

How to watch: Trolls World Tour is available on Amazon Prime Video, Fandago Now, Vudu

The Way Back

Two weeks after its theatrical release, the Ben Affleck drama became available digitally in the U.S., with international markets to follow.

How to watch: The Way Back is available to own from select digital retailers, including Prime Video (U.S. only), Apple TV, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, PlayStation and Vudu.

COMING SOON

Artemis Fowl

Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer bestseller -- starring newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench -- will forgo a theatrical release (originally scheduled for May 29) and stream exclusively on Disney+.

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a traveling companion," director Kenneth Branagh said. "Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

When you can watch: On June 12, streaming on Disney+

Blue Story

Rapman's drama -- about two high school friends (Stephen Odubola and Micheal Ward) caught on opposite sides of a gang war -- debuted to raves in the U.K. last year, and will now arrive stateside on digital platforms in lieu of its planned theatrical release.

When you can watch: May 5

Capone

Tom Hardy transforms into Chicago's most infamous gangster in director Josh Trank's biopic. "It was supposed to be in theaters next month, but there’s no theaters. I’m very grateful we can do it this way for everyone at home right now," Trank said. "Hopefully will be on the big screen later this year!"

When you can watch: May 12

The High Note

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross topline this feel-good comedy about the music industry, from Late Night director Nisha Ganatra and co-starring Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo. The High Note will be available on demand for a 48-hour rental period.

"I am so proud of this movie. I get to sing in this movie, which is a lifelong dream and one of my biggest fears. I mean, what was I thinking?!" Ross said in an Instagram video. "This is not what any of us expected, but we go with the flow, we make the best of what is here. And this movie is going to bring some joy into your heart."

When you can watch: May 29

How to Build a Girl

We want the world for Beanie Feldstein, and a starring role in this adaptation of Caitlin Moran's beloved novel -- about a 16-year-old aspiring writer who breaks into the '90s rock music scene -- is a brilliant start.

When you can watch: May 8

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae romantic thriller -- about a couple who become unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery -- was among the first wave of films to postpone their theatrical releases at the start of the pandemic. Now, it has officially made the move to Netflix.

When you can watch: May 22

The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow's "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island" was set to premiere at SXSW, before the festival was cancelled. Instead, it will debut this summer, available in North America on premium on-demand digital everywhere.

Pete Davidson plays Scott, a wannabe tattoo artist who never truly grappled with his feelings about the death of his firefighter father -- but when his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another firefighter, he's forced to finally grow up. The King of Staten Island also stars Steve Buscemi, Maude Apatow, Bel Powley, Bill Burr and Pamela Adlon.

When you can watch: June 12

Scoob!

Though it was originally slated to hit theaters, the animated origin story for the Scooby Gang -- voiced by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried -- will be available to purchase and on VOD "in response to the unprecedented demand for high-quality family entertainment in the home."

"We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together," Warner Bros. announced.

When you can watch: May 15

Valley Girl

A remake of the '80s classic about her days as the ultimate Valley Girl (played by Jessica Rothe), with The Knight Before Christmas star Josh Whitehouse stepping into the Nicolas Cage role of the Sunset Strip punk rocker. Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer and Camila Morrone also star.

When you can watch: May 8

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.