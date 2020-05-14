'The Good Fight' Renewed After Coronavirus Cuts Season 4 Short

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down The Good Fight's current season, CBS All Access has given the series a formal pickup for season 5.

Due to the shutdown, the series will officially end its fourth season with the seventh episode, which drops May 28, three episodes shy of its 10-episode pickup. The Good Fight halted production in early March.

CBS All Access declined to comment on whether the three unproduced season 4 episodes will carry over to season 5, as a writers' room has not opened up.

“It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” said creators Robert and Michelle King in a statement. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

“The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

In April, CBS All Access imposed a week-long break between the second and third episodes to buy more time for production to be able to meet deadlines on the remaining episodes.

If you're in need of something to brighten your day, the Good Fight cast recently reunited virtually to sing "You Are My Sunshine." Watch the sweet video below.

The Good Fight drops new episodes every Thursday on CBS All Access.

