'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Cast as Barry and Iris' Son on CW Series

Meet Barry and Iris' son.

Jordan Fisher has joined season 7 of The Flash as Bart Allen, who also goes by the superhero alias Impulse, ET has learned.

Fisher will make his first appearance as Bart/Impulse on The CW superhero drama's landmark 150th episode, which is the season's 17th. He will be a recurring guest star.

Bart Allen is the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen and much like his father, is the fastest teenager on the planet. According to the official character description, "Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior" means his parents, Barry and Iris, will "have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet."

Fisher's casting comes several months after he married his longtime love, Ellie Woods. The 26-year-old mutihyphenate last starred in Netflix's Work It and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and will next lead Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Last year, The Flash himself Grant Gustin, who is expecting his first child with wife L.A. Thoma, spoke to ET about how long he saw himself putting on the suit as Barry Allen. (The CW, in February, renewed The Flash for season 8.)

"Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I'm not gonna take it for granted. I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, nobody gets to do that! That's always been something I thought would be really cool to accomplish," he said last May. "It's not just my decision, obviously, but it has a lot to do with the viewers, and the network, and I guess we'll just have to wait and see. But I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract. Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

