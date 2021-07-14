'The Flash' First Look: Barry and Iris West-Allen Will Renew Their Vows in Season 7 Finale! (Exclusive)

It's finally happening!

ET can exclusively reveal that after six first kisses, four weddings and two proposals, Barry and Iris West-Allen will officially renew their vows during the season 7 finale ofThe Flash.

And as a special wedding gift to all of you West-Allen shippers, we're sharing the first look photos of the ceremony!

In the exclusive images, Grant Gustin and Candice Patton and many more of your Flash favorites are gathered together to celebrate the fastest man alive and his beautiful bride in Tuesday's upcoming episode "Heart of the Matter, Pt 2."

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Ready to swoon even more? As you can see from these sneak peek photos, actor Carlos Valdes has returned to Central City so that Cisco can officiate Barry and Iris' repeat wedding!

Jordan Fisher, who joined this season as Barry and Iris' son, Bart (aka Impulse!) recently told ET how thrilled he was to be part of his on-screen parents' big day.

"We're celebrating, obviously, mom and dad renewing their vows and it's such a sweet moment," Fisher said with a smile, "It's a moment of affection and nurture and love and calm and care that is so justified in this moment and in this season. It was one thousand percent one of my favorite things to film, literally just because of the people that were all on set."

Bettina Strauss/The CW

In the first look photos, Iris is looking radiant in a brightly-colored lace gown while Barry looks dashing in a blue suit. Meanwhile, Nora, played by actress Jessica Parker Kennedy, beams with happiness at her parents while standing across from her little brother Bart.

Barry and Iris originally tied the knot in an impromptu double wedding alongside Oliver and Felicity in an episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow during The CW's Arrowverse crossover in 2017. Since then, many fans have been clamoring for a West-Allen redo wedding that would be worthy of the on-screen couple's gold standard relationship goals.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

In fact, ET originally pitched the vow renewal idea to Gustin and Patton back in 2018 at Comic-Con and then again during an adorable socially distanced interview in 2020, and the actors were totally into the idea. "I think that’d be fun! And it sounds like the fans need it," Gustin exclaimed last year.

Now it seems that our patience and persistence has paid off because Barry and Iris will say "I do" once again, but this time they'll be surrounded by their longtime friends, family and their two time-traveling kids Nora and Bart.

It looks like The Flash's season 7 finale is shaping up to be the best one yet! Not only will we see a sweet ceremony, but fans will also witness the return of Iris as a speedster fighting alongside the rest of her super family.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Here's the official episode description: "The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future—Bart and Nora West-Allen – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed."

Be sure to check back to ET immediately after the episode for exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets about the sweetest surprises from Barry and Iris' vow renewal!

The season 7 finale of The Flash airs Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on The CW.

Looking for more Flash family goodness? Press play on the video below to watch our exclusive interview with Fisher dishing on Impulse's super suit and how he bonded with the other members of the West-Allen family on set!