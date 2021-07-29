'The Flash' Crew Member Injured After Accident on Scotland Set

A crew member was injured after an accident on the set of The Flashin Scotland, ET confirms. The person received immediate medical attention and was not seriously hurt, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson tells ET.

"The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol. We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions," the spokesperson added.

According to local outlet Glasgow Live, the crew member was a camera operator who collided with Batman’s motorcycle, the Batcycle.

A standalone outing for Ezra Miller's Flash had been in development for years before finally starting production. Andy Muschietti (IT and IT Chapter Two) is directing from a script by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey).

The movie will see Miller's Barry Allen racing through the multiverse, rubbing elbows with not only Ben Affleck's Batfleck but Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne, too. (Keaton played the part in 1989's Tim Burton-directed Batman.) After an appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Kiersey Clemons is back as Iris West, while Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl and Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú are playing Barry's parents.

The Flash is expected to hit theaters next year.