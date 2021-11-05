'The Family Chantel': Pedro Painfully Discusses His Dad Having Another Family While Seeing His Mom (Exclusive)

Pedro's sensitive family issues are coming to light on The Family Chantel. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Pedro has a tense conversation with Chantel about trying to meet up with his father in the Dominican Republic, who had a whole other family while seeing his mom.

Pedro tells Chantel he's stressed and that he's trying to see if he can meet up with his other half-brothers while going back to visit the Dominican Republic. Pedro says the other side of his family don't talk about him or his sister, Nicole, and when he tries to bring that up with his mom, she doesn't want to get involved.

"My mom doesn't want to talk too much about that because, I don't know, it was so hard for her," he says.

Chantel then says that Pedro previously told her that when he was young, his dad would go visit his mom, but only at night, and that he wouldn't interact with him. Chantel is confused about why his mom didn't question why his dad would only visit at night, and why she didn't press him about not living with them and spending time with him and Nicole.

"I just wonder if your mom knew that he had another family," she says.

At this point, Pedro gets upset.

"You don't understand, like, I was seven years old," he tells her. "I don't know the whole story. Don't tell me that my mom know that he had other family when I was seven years old."

Chantel pushes back and notes that she's not asking him as a child, but rather, as an adult. When Pedro testily tells her that he's already repeatedly told her that his mom doesn't talk to him about it, she tells him to stop attacking her.

"I'm just trying to understand and I'm trying to be here for you and I can tell that you're hurting," she says. "I know it's a tough subject, amor."

Pedro says his plan is to go back to the Dominican Republic and try to see his half-brothers, and also to find his dad, whom he calls a "b***ard."

"Like, he need to tell me what happened," he says. "The truth."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

During Chantel and Pedro's appearance on 90 Day Bares All in September, the couple said that the new season of The Family Chantel will definitely show some hard times.

"There'll be some more disagreements," Chantel said. "But other than that, you're going to see a different side of Pedro. It's gonna get deep and it's gonna get hard for us to share."

Pedro added, "Yeah, I almost lose my mind. I question myself so much why I'm different, you know, than other people in my family. And this so deep for me, that I question even my relationship with Chantel."