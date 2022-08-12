'The Family Chantel': Pedro Insists He Wants to Move Out Against Chantel's Wishes (Exclusive)

There's clearly little hope of a reconciliation between Pedro and Chantel in this exclusive snippet from Monday's episode of The Family Chantel. In the clip, Pedro's mother, Lidia, attempts to mediate their marriage issues but it's obvious that Pedro wants to separate and not work on his and Chantel's relationship.

Pedro and Chantel have been fighting all season long and during the awkward dinner with his mom, Pedro says he wants to move out, though Chantel says that would only make their situation worse. But Pedro doesn't budge.

"I don't care, I need my time off," he says. "I'm tired. ... No, I don't want anymore. She does what she wants, I do what I want. I want my time apart. It can't be that I always have to stick to her."

Lidia notes that neither Pedro or Chantel want to compromise and ends up walking out of the dinner.

"If you want to destroy your marriage, you're the responsible ones," she says bluntly. "Don't look to anyone else."

After Lidia leaves, Chantel reiterates that she doesn't want Pedro to move out but he says he needs to and doesn't care what she wants.

"That's gonna make problems worse, because we already don't do anything together," she notes, before getting up to leave the table as well.

Pedro replies, "I don't care if we don't do anything together. I need my time apart and that's it."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." In the court documents, she states that "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."