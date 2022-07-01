'The Family Chantel': Chantel Emotionally Confronts Pedro About Having a Possible Affair (Exclusive)

Chantel and Pedro's relationship continues to deteriorate in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel. In the clip, Chantel and Pedro get into another heated argument, with Chantel calling him out for his suspicious behavior.

Chantel and Pedro have been arguing this season as Pedro focuses more on his career. In the clip, Chantel accuses Pedro of being just like his father, who had an affair with his mother and had a whole other main family.

"It seems like Pedro is following in the footsteps of his father, he's treating me poorly just like his father treated his wife and his mistress," she tells cameras. "He's disrespecting women and that's what his father was all about, disrespecting women."

Chantel emotionally tells Pedro there is nothing she can do to change his feelings for her, accusing him of not loving or even liking her anymore.

"You don't love me," she tells him. "You don't. You don't, just say it. Just say you don't like me and you don't love me. You don't tell me that you do love me, why don't you tell me how you really feel?"

She then accuses him of shady activities.

"How about coming home with another woman's name strapped to your keys like you taped it there, like some woman taped her name to your keys?" she asks him.

While Pedro says that it's a game in his office with his close co-worker, Antonella, Chantel doesn't back down, calling it "unusual and highly suspect."

"What about coming home at three in the morning without your car?" she asks. "And I don't know how you got here, and I don't know how your car got back here in the morning. I don't want to get into the lies you've told me, the lies."

Pedro further incenses Chantel when he calls her "lazy" when she points out the things he no longer does for her.

"I'm not taking this," she says as she storms off and drives away.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Pedro previously accused Chantel of being "selfish" and lazy, explaining that he sacrificed a lot for her when she was getting her nursing degree though she now isn't doing the same for him now that he has a new job. Watch the video below for more.