'The Crown' Stars Go Bold on Their At-Home Season Premiere Carpet Amid the Pandemic

The Crown season 4 stars found a chic way to celebrate the Netflix royal drama's premiere amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the cast had a virtual at-home premiere with red carpets, a backdrop, and of course, all the fierce fashion fans can handle.

Netflix tweeted on Thursday, "If one cannot go to a premiere, the premiere must go to one (?). The Crown series 4 at-home premiere is underway."

Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) slayed as usual, wearing a crown, a black lacy Dolce & Gabbana dress and posing with her two adorable dogs. Meanwhile, Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth) looked incredible in a perfect-fitting black suit. As for Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), she made a bold choice with her baby blue plaid Miu Miu tunic and matching leggings.

The Crown season 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix, jumping forward in time to the period when Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) had the most impact on the monarchy. Ahead of its premiere, Corrin spoke to ET about playing the beloved princess, which included recreating her iconic looks.

"I just loved going in and there'd be, like, a new incredible costume hanging in my trailer," she told ET. "It was mad."

Anderson also spoke to ET about playing the first female prime minister. Because Thatcher was such an "incredibly divisive character, it is hard to get a neutral opinion from somebody," the actress said of the intense pressure to get her portrayal right. "You don’t want to end up making a fool of yourself."

