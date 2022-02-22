'The Courtship': Watch First Trailer for 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dating Show

It's The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton, and swiping is so out and courting is so in! NBC's new reality dating show, The Courtship, has Nicole Remy traveling back to England’s romance era in hopes to find her true soulmate.

Remy, a modern girl tired of modern dating, finds herself in a grand 19th-century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, along with a group of 16 eligible suitors who must battle to win her heart.

From carriage rides and masquerade balls, to archery, fencing and handwritten letters, Remy and the men swap modern-day sensibilities for grand-courting gestures of the past.

NBC

However, in addition to winning over Remy, the suitors must also get the seal of approval from her trusted Court, which includes her father, Claude, her mother, Claire, her sister, Danie, and her best friend, Tessa. The Court even chooses dates for Remy.

Can modern love be found in the old ways? See what happens when The Courtship premieres March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock the next day.

