'The Conners': Original Star Michael Fishman Not Returning for Season 5

The Conners are losing one of their own. Michael Fishman, who played DJ on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and the first four seasons of the spinoff, is not returning for season 5 of the ABC sitcom, ET has learned.

The news comes as season 5 is slated to premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21.

While Fishman’s absence will be felt, the actor only appeared onscreen in 36 of the spinoff’s 71 episodes, and has taken an active role behind the scenes as a regular director on the series.

Season 5, meanwhile, will pick back up with the family after season 4 ended with several marriages and relationship developments. “There’s just a lot of things coming,” executive producer Bruce Helford told ET.

And when it came to the renewal, the producers admitted they were not surprised to see fans continue to embrace the ABC sitcom. “The Conners, for us, has always been not only the wonderful characters that have such a long life in the American imagination, but also because their story is so relevant,” Dave Caplan said.

He added, “In a way, I’m not surprised that we’re still here because the stories we’re telling about this family are the stories of most people in America trying to figure out a way when the odds are stacked against you economically and to find some sliver of happiness.”

Despite previous reports, Jayden Rey, who plays DJ’s Mary, is still credited as a series regular for this upcoming season.