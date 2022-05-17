'The Conners' Finale Sneak Peek: Darlene, Jackie and Harris Pick a Wedding Venue (Exclusive)

As a result of all three couples getting engaged, they decide to plan a mega wedding so everyone can get married at the same time. And in ET’s exclusive sneak peek of the season 4 finale, the planning session gets off to a good start as the family collectively decides on an iconic venue.

After Darlene suggests they all get married on “the shores of the Des Plaines River,” Dan (John Goodman) jumps in with a better idea. “Why don’t you just have it here at the house? We’ll move the furniture out, the place will look great, you can save a ton of money,” he offers.

Everyone quickly jumps onboard as Ben marks off one of the squares of their planning board. “Great, we got a location,” he says.

Of course, when it comes to the Conner family, nothing is 100 percent smooth sailing. “It’s actually two steps forward and 15 steps back,” executive producer Bruce Helford jokes to ET about the many ups and downs they’ve experienced over the years.

As the episode description teases, “will all six of the lovebirds make it to ‘I do?’” And if Dan’s marriage to Louise (Katey Sagal) is any indication – remember the tornado? – then anything can happen on the wedding day.

The Conners season 4 finale airs Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.