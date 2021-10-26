'The Conners' Adds Timm Sharp to Season 4's Growing List of Guest Stars (Exclusive)

Only five episodes into season 4, and already The Conners has a growing list of incredible guest stars. Joining that roster is Timm Sharp, who will play an owner of a vegan café and bookstore named River. The ‘Til Death actor is slated to appear in Wednesday’s “Peter Pan, The Backup Plan, Adventures in Babysitting and A River Runs Through It.”

Described as “charming and unpretentious,” River is “someone who is into Eastern philosophy but is not your usual hippy-type. He and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) chat about her choice in food and books.”

According to executive producer Bruce Helford, Lanford’s newest business is loosely inspired by the Bodhi Tree in Los Angeles. “It’s kind of along those lines and it’s a very different thing for Lanford,” he explains to ET. “It attracts certain people, who are vegan and looking for spirituality as well,” he adds, which explains Darlene’s interest in the store.

ABC

Elsewhere during the holiday-themed episode, “The Conner home is decked out for Halloween despite the leak in the roof that forces Dan and Louise to cancel their honeymoon. But all is not lost when Becky surprises the newlyweds and takes them on a virtual adventure around the world. Meanwhile, Darlene continues her spiritual journey, and Harris introduces Aldo’s children to the family, where more tricks than treats await.”

Sharp, who has notable, recurring roles on Blunt Talk, Briarpatch, Casual, Enlightened as well as One Mississippi, is currently slated to appear in one episode. Meanwhile, he follows Brian Austin Green as Darlene’s coworker Jeff; Tony Cavalero as Harris’ boyfriend Aldo; Darien Sills-Evans as Becky’s old friend Mike; Fred Savage as Dr. Harding; Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil; Patton Oswalt as Don Blansky; and Tabitha Brown as a local psychic.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.