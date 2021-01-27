'The Bold Type' to End After Fifth and Final Season

It's time to say goodbye to Kat, Jane and Sutton.

The Bold Type will return for a fifth and final season, Freeform announced Wednesday, with a shortened run to wrap up their stories. The final season will consist of six episodes.

“The Bold Type has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” said showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser. “I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

Season 4 of The Bold Type left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet magazine. In the final season, the BFFs are on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world.

The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, Melora Hardin, Matt Ward and Sam Page. Nikohl Boosheri will also return as Adena in the final season.

