The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

The Best Valentine&#039;s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day is coming up, which means you may need a new outfit to celebrate in.

Obviously the usual plans for the holiday will look different this year. However, no matter what your plans are -- whether you have an outdoor romantic dinner, a small girls night on the couch or staying in with your significant other while ordering takeout -- Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to look cute.

ET Style has gathered chic pieces for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Our top picks range from date night dresses and flirty lingerie to comfy loungewear and pajamas.

Be sure to check out our expansive Valentine's Day guide -- including gift ideas, sweet treats, romantic movies to stream and more ideas.

Shop stylish Valentine's Day outfit options below.

Dresses 

ASOS Knitted Dress with Dotted Organza Sleeve in Black

ASOS

A little black dress with sheer organza sleeves is the perfect outfit for the romantic holiday.

$51 AT ASOS

Lulus Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Maxi Dress

Lulus

This silky floral dress from Lulus looks so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.

$85 AT LULUS

Row A Ribbed Square Neck Minidress

Nordstrom

We love this mini dress with long sleeves, ruffled square neckline and ribbed detail in a gorgeous wine shade. Style with a leather jacket and boots.

$27 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $45)

Universal Standard Misa Dress

Universal Standard

We love this soft Universal Standard sweater dress for a casual yet polished look. It has pockets and sleeves that tie at the waist. Plus, it's the perfect red dress for Valentine's Day. 

$130 AT UNIVERSAL STANDARD

SNDYS Eden Satin Dress

Revolve

Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning satin high-neck blouse dress with balloon sleeves, keyhole detail, ruched skirt and flirty open back is the ultimate date night look.

$81 AT REVOLVE

Loungewear and Pajamas 

Eloquii Cropped Sweater Tank & Fuzzy Sweater Shorts

Eloquii

This loungewear set from Eloquii is so on theme for Valentine's Day. Get cozy in this adorable fuzzy pink sweater tank and shorts with optional cardigan. 

TANK: $45 AT ELOQUII

SHORTS: $55 AT ELOQUII

Missguided Green Racquet Club Sweatshirt & Green Sports Club Leggings

Missguided

A sporty, comfy outfit of sweatshirt and leggings boasting retro-style graphics.

SWEATSHIRT: $39 AT MISSGUIDED

LEGGINGS: $43 AT MISSGUIDED

Nasty Gal Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set

Nasty Gal

A sweatsuit is an effortless option for a rom-com movie marathon. This set comes with a crewneck and jogger sweatpants.

$37.50 AT NASTY GAL (REGULARLY $75)

Kate Spade New York 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Pj

Kate Spade New York

Relax with a glass of wine in these super cute Kate Spade pajamas with heart pattern.

$59 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $99)

Summersalt The Cloud 9 Pajama Set

Summersalt

The Summersalt Cloud 9 pajamas are made from recycled plastic bottles and eco-friendly Modal that feels so soft on the skin. The pink buttoned top and pant set will have you lounging (and sleeping) in style. Throw on a pair of statement earrings to dress it up.

$95 AT SUMMERSALT

Lingerie

Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra & Entice Thong

Free People

A sultry hot pink lace lingerie set, featuring a balconette bra and thong with a pretty eyelash scalloped trim. 

BRA: $64 AT FREE PEOPLE

THONG: $22 AT FREE PEOPLE

Cacique Spot Lace Bodysuit

Cacique

Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with red embroidery and ribbon. 

$57 AT CACIQUE

Savage X Fenty Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami & Open-Back Skirt

Savage X Fenty

For something unique and fashion-forward, choose this Savage X Fenty number designed by Rihanna. The delicate, sheer dotted halter cami and sexy open-back skirt are a showstopper. New XTRA VIP members can get two bras for $29 and 50% off everything else. 

CAMI: $44.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)

SKIRT: $59.95 AT SAVAGE X FENTY (REGULAR PRICE)

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise with Lace

Shopbop

A floaty, romantic chemise in a cool-toned gray with lace bodice. 

$112 AT SHOPBOP

Richer Poorer Cut Out Bralette & High Waist Brief

Verishop

If you want lingerie that's comfortable and cute, opt for this soft Richer Poorer modal cotton blend cut-out bralette and high-waist brief. 

BRALETTE: $32 AT VERISHOP

BRIEF: $22 AT VERISHOP

