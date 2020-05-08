The Best Summer Dresses of 2020 From Kate Spade New York, Revolve and More

One of life’s few certainties is that when summer bursts onto the scene, so do the cute dresses.

While forever synonymous with floral print and polka dots, summer dresses also encompass pastel colors, ruffles and other details that tend to hibernate in the winter. If a piece is lightweight, bright in color or shows at least a hint of skin, now is the time to wear it. (Bonus points if you can twirl in that perfect dress.) There are a ton of cute summer dresses out there to complement every woman's wardrobe, style and silhouette.

With those guidelines in mind, we’re looking at the sunny weather ahead and planning what fashion to wear for the rest of summer. ET Style has picked some of the best summer dresses including styles and fashion silhouettes, including a flare dress, a floral maxi dress, a V-neck dress, a mini dress, a sleeveless dress, a sheath dress and many more for you to add to your closet this season.

From fun and flirty to pretty and polished, shop our favorite summer dress trends below.