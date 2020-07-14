The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

There's no easier way to spruce up a space than lighting a scented candle. It's great for any day and night -- light it while reading on the couch, taking a relaxing bath or to set the mood for date night.

Shopping for a new candle is all about finding the scent that's most alluring to you. To help you find the perfect scented candle, we've selected eight great options from favorite brands such as Diptyque, Le Labo, P.F. Candle Co. and more.

We've got a wide range of smells to choose from, whether you're into a fresh floral scent or a warm, woody scent.

Check out ET Style's top picks.