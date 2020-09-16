The Best Kids Shoes: Sandals, Sneakers and More from the Amazon Sale

Shopping for new kids' shoes? We're here to help!

There are a lot of options out there and depending on what your little one needs -- from open-toe sandals for summer or a fresh pair of everyday sneakers -- we can all agree comfort is top priority.

Whether you've got a baby, toddler, kid or teen, ET Style has selected the best kids' shoes you can buy right now.

Ahead, check out our picks from TOMS, Adidas, Stride Rite and more brands.

