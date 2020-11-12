x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Entertainment Tonight

The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom: Favorites From Everlane, Lululemon, Theragun, and More

The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom: Favorites From Everlane, Lululemon, Theragun, and More

Finding the perfect holiday gifts for Mom is a task that's easier said than done. Luckily, if you're looking for a gift idea that goes above and beyond any mother's needs (and wants), we scoured through the Internet for holiday deals and steals so you don't have to.

The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, so be sure to act on these gift ideas to make sure they get to your mother on time. And when you're done, don't forget to get a gift for your office's white elephant Zoom party, your TikTok-obsessed teens, and of course, your dad before the holiday season is over. Shopping for other occasions? The perfect gift awaits at ET's complete holiday shopping guide.

Whether the mother in your life is your actual mother, an aunt, an in-law, or a life mentor, there's bound to be a unique gift that shows your love and appreciation for the role she has in your life. From trending fashion pieces (including celebrity-approved jewelry designers) to ahead-of-the-curve beauty products and tech—not to mention gorgeous home goods—opening presents on a festive Christmas morning will feel like an occasion in itself with these gifts for mom below.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Clothing & Accessories

Brave The Cold Vest

Lululemon

Lululemon Brave The Cold Vest

Lululemon

Brave The Cold Vest

>Lululemon

When it's too warm to throw on a heavy parka but too cold to go without anything, a lightweight vest is all you'll need.

Gem Half Zip

DONNI.

DONNI. Gem Half Zip

REVOLVE

Gem Half Zip

>DONNI.

Half-zips sweatshirts are the perfect in-between when you can't decide whether to go with a classic pullover of a full-zip jacket.

Fuzzette

UGG

UGG Fuzzette Slipper

UGG

Fuzzette

>UGG

Give your mom (or mother-in-law) the gift of comfort with Ugg's ultra-soft, easy-to-wear slippers.

Morningside Sun

Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight Morningside Sun

Garrett Leight

Morningside Sun

>Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight's classic sunnies will be a favorite in your mother's accessories collection for years to come.

The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf

Everlane

Everlane The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf

Everlane

The Featherweight Cashmere Scarf

>Everlane

Just in case she wants to add a pop of color to her cold-weather ensembles, Everlane's lightweight scarf will keep her warm and stylish during the winter months.

Jewelry

Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm

Moritz Glik

Moritz Glik Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm

Moritz Glik

Naipe Blue Sapphire Charm

>Moritz Glik

No one is more deserving of a unique, luxurious piece of jewelry than your mother—and this piece will be something she'll cherish for years.

Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings

Bea Bongiasca

Bea Bongiasca Hoop Earrings

MatchesFashion

Tendril Crystal, 9kt Rose Gold & Enamel Earrings

>Bea Bongiasca

For those with mothers who count themselves among the jewelry-obsessed, these hoops are a playful take on the classic style. Plus, the designer's been approved by none other than Dua Lipa.

1976 Gold Bracelet

Catbird

Catbird 1976 Gold Bracelet

Net-A-Porter

1976 Gold Bracelet

>Catbird

When in doubt, a dainty and classic gold chain bracelet will always be a good option for a thoughtful gift.

Mini Puzzle Ring

Alice Pierre

Alice Pierre Mini Puzzle Ring

Alice Pierre

Mini Puzzle Ring

>Alice Pierre

Let's be honest: Everyday rings like this are foolproof crowd-pleasers.

Travel Pouch

Travel

Aurate Travel Pouch

Aurate

Travel Pouch

>Travel

She'll need a place to keep all of her new baubles. In which case, Aurate's easy-to-pack travel pouch will make it easy for her to organize each piece to take wherever she goes.

Alpha Whisper Ring

Grace Lee

Grace Lee Alpha Whisper Ring

Grace Lee

Alpha Whisper Ring

>Grace Lee

A personalized gift will always be a thoughtful present for loved ones, especially when it comes in the form of jewelry.

Beauty & Wellness

Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Vitruvi

Stone Diffuser

>Vitruvi

Level up someone's at-home environment with a sleek diffuser like this, which will fill a home with pretty aromas and look good doing it.

Theragun Mini

Theragun

Theragun Mini Massager

Theragun

Theragun Mini

>Theragun

Hands down, this portable massager will be just what your mother needs when she needs to give her muscles some extra TLC.

Leopard Everyday Makeup Bag

KUSSHI

KUSSHI Everyday Leopard Makeup Bag

KUSSHI

Leopard Everyday Makeup Bag

>KUSSHI

This makeup artist-approved cosmetics bag (which features a stylish leopard print on the inside) was specially designed to make anyone's prep time easier and more practical.

Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case

La Bouche Rouge

La Bouche Rouge Refillable Lipstick

Net-A-Porter

Matte Lipstick Refill - 70's America Lipstick and Refillable Leather Case

>La Bouche Rouge

For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color.

MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA

REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE

Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor

T3

T3 Curaluxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor

T3

Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor

>T3

Give her the blowout she deserves with this professional-level hairdryer, which features two speed settings, five heat levels, and a volume booster button. Plus, it'll automatically shut off when set on the counter.

REGULARLY $285

Solid Pill Hair Cuff

Deborah Pagani

Deborah Pagani Solid Pill Hair Cuff

Moda Operandi

Solid Pill Hair Cuff

>Deborah Pagani

When she isn't wearing a killer blowout, she'll love pulling her 'do in a sleek and modern piece like this hair cuff.

Kitchen

Fully Baked

Great Jones

Great Jones Fully Baked Set

Great Jones

Fully Baked

>Great Jones

Brighten up your mother's kitchen with these cobalt blue baking dishes, which are made with non-toxic ceramic coating.

Picnic Basket

The Beach People

The Beach People Picnic Basket

The Beach People

Picnic Basket

>The Beach People

Give your mother something to look forward to in the months ahead with a chic picnic basket that'll give every outdoor dining experience a cottage-core touch.

Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt

Le Creuset

Yellow Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Sur La Table

Round Dutch Oven, 2.75 Qt

>Le Creuset

If there's anything that'll complete a kitchen, it's a Dutch oven, and you can grab this style from Le Creuset while it's on sale for under $200.

REGULARLY $249.95

Keto Granola Mix

So Nourished

So Nourished Keto Granola Mix

So Nourished

Keto Granola Mix

>So Nourished

Introduce your mother a new snack like this keto-friendly granola, which she can add to her morning yogurts or snack on by itself.

REGULARLY $12.99

Home & Lifestyle

LARQ Bottle

LARQ

LARQ Water Bottle

LARQ

LARQ Bottle

>LARQ

In this era, there might not be a better gift than a self-cleaning water bottle.

Safari Rectangle Tray

Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler Safari Rectangle Tray

Shopbop

Safari Rectangle Tray

>Jonathan Adler

Want to give your mom something that'll add a design-forward touch to her home? Look no further than this colorful tray from Jonathan Adler.

Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones

SSENSE

Beoplay H4 2nd Gen Headphones

>Bang & Olufsen

Listening to podcasts, new music, and audiobooks has never looked or felt so luxe. If you're looking for a great gift to give the leading multi-tasking woman in your life, these are it.

Ash Candle

Boy Smells

Boy Smells Ash Candle

Shopbop

Ash Candle

>Boy Smells

A fragrant candle like this popular scent from Boy Smells will elevate any environment in a matter of minutes.

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands

Pet Gifts for the Holidays

The Best Holiday Gifts for Makeup Lovers

The Best White Elephant Gifts

Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms