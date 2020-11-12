The Best Holiday Gifts for Mom: Favorites From Everlane, Lululemon, Theragun, and More

Finding the perfect holiday gifts for Mom is a task that's easier said than done. Luckily, if you're looking for a gift idea that goes above and beyond any mother's needs (and wants), we scoured through the Internet for holiday deals and steals so you don't have to.

The holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, so be sure to act on these gift ideas to make sure they get to your mother on time. And when you're done, don't forget to get a gift for your office's white elephant Zoom party, your TikTok-obsessed teens, and of course, your dad before the holiday season is over. Shopping for other occasions? The perfect gift awaits at ET's complete holiday shopping guide.

Whether the mother in your life is your actual mother, an aunt, an in-law, or a life mentor, there's bound to be a unique gift that shows your love and appreciation for the role she has in your life. From trending fashion pieces (including celebrity-approved jewelry designers) to ahead-of-the-curve beauty products and tech—not to mention gorgeous home goods—opening presents on a festive Christmas morning will feel like an occasion in itself with these gifts for mom below.

Clothing & Accessories

Lululemon

Lululemon

>Lululemon

When it's too warm to throw on a heavy parka but too cold to go without anything, a lightweight vest is all you'll need.

DONNI.

REVOLVE

>DONNI.

Half-zips sweatshirts are the perfect in-between when you can't decide whether to go with a classic pullover of a full-zip jacket.

UGG

UGG

>UGG

Give your mom (or mother-in-law) the gift of comfort with Ugg's ultra-soft, easy-to-wear slippers.

Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight

>Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight's classic sunnies will be a favorite in your mother's accessories collection for years to come.

Everlane

Everlane

>Everlane

Just in case she wants to add a pop of color to her cold-weather ensembles, Everlane's lightweight scarf will keep her warm and stylish during the winter months.

Jewelry

Moritz Glik

Moritz Glik

>Moritz Glik

No one is more deserving of a unique, luxurious piece of jewelry than your mother—and this piece will be something she'll cherish for years.

Bea Bongiasca

MatchesFashion

>Bea Bongiasca

For those with mothers who count themselves among the jewelry-obsessed, these hoops are a playful take on the classic style. Plus, the designer's been approved by none other than Dua Lipa.

Catbird

Net-A-Porter

>Catbird

When in doubt, a dainty and classic gold chain bracelet will always be a good option for a thoughtful gift.

Alice Pierre

Alice Pierre

>Alice Pierre

Let's be honest: Everyday rings like this are foolproof crowd-pleasers.

Travel

Aurate

>Travel

She'll need a place to keep all of her new baubles. In which case, Aurate's easy-to-pack travel pouch will make it easy for her to organize each piece to take wherever she goes.

Grace Lee

Grace Lee

>Grace Lee

A personalized gift will always be a thoughtful present for loved ones, especially when it comes in the form of jewelry.

Beauty & Wellness

Vitruvi

Vitruvi

>Vitruvi

Level up someone's at-home environment with a sleek diffuser like this, which will fill a home with pretty aromas and look good doing it.

Theragun

Theragun

>Theragun

Hands down, this portable massager will be just what your mother needs when she needs to give her muscles some extra TLC.

KUSSHI

KUSSHI

>KUSSHI

This makeup artist-approved cosmetics bag (which features a stylish leopard print on the inside) was specially designed to make anyone's prep time easier and more practical.

La Bouche Rouge

Net-A-Porter

>La Bouche Rouge

For the moments when she isn't wearing a face mask, La Bouche Rouge's classic red lipstick will feel like a little luxury. And when she runs out of the perfect shade, she can replace her refillable tube with a new color.

MATTE LIPSTICK REFILL - 70'S AMERICA

REFILLABLE LEATHER CASE

T3

T3

>T3

Give her the blowout she deserves with this professional-level hairdryer, which features two speed settings, five heat levels, and a volume booster button. Plus, it'll automatically shut off when set on the counter.

REGULARLY $285

Deborah Pagani

Moda Operandi

>Deborah Pagani

When she isn't wearing a killer blowout, she'll love pulling her 'do in a sleek and modern piece like this hair cuff.

Kitchen

Great Jones

Great Jones

>Great Jones

Brighten up your mother's kitchen with these cobalt blue baking dishes, which are made with non-toxic ceramic coating.

The Beach People

The Beach People

>The Beach People

Give your mother something to look forward to in the months ahead with a chic picnic basket that'll give every outdoor dining experience a cottage-core touch.

Le Creuset

Sur La Table

>Le Creuset

If there's anything that'll complete a kitchen, it's a Dutch oven, and you can grab this style from Le Creuset while it's on sale for under $200.

REGULARLY $249.95

So Nourished

So Nourished

>So Nourished

Introduce your mother a new snack like this keto-friendly granola, which she can add to her morning yogurts or snack on by itself.

REGULARLY $12.99

Home & Lifestyle

LARQ

LARQ

>LARQ

In this era, there might not be a better gift than a self-cleaning water bottle.

Jonathan Adler

Shopbop

>Jonathan Adler

Want to give your mom something that'll add a design-forward touch to her home? Look no further than this colorful tray from Jonathan Adler.

Bang & Olufsen

SSENSE

>Bang & Olufsen

Listening to podcasts, new music, and audiobooks has never looked or felt so luxe. If you're looking for a great gift to give the leading multi-tasking woman in your life, these are it.

Boy Smells

Shopbop

>Boy Smells

A fragrant candle like this popular scent from Boy Smells will elevate any environment in a matter of minutes.