The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

If you've been hesitant to use a gel nail kit at home, let us hit you with two pieces of good news: It's now easier than ever to score a flawless DIY manicure or pedicure from your couch, and there are tons of starter kit options available online.

The perks of a gel manicure are endless. The whole process takes just a few simple steps, there's no dry time (meaning no smudges) and, with the right tools, you can do it while you're watching TV. Plus, since the popularity of gel nail kits has soared in recent years, there are now enough shades of gel polishes to rival those of regular nail polish.

We've rounded up the best gel nail kits out there, many of which include everything you need from start to finish: a UV light, a base coat, a top coat, cuticle oil and -- of course -- the perfect shade of nail polish. (Keep in mind that any gel manicure is going to be a pain to take off, but this how-to guide will help tremendously.)

So kick back, shop our favorite at home nail kits and get a salon-worthy manicure without leaving your house.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.